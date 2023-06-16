Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.5.6]

A small hotfix to yesterday’s update to fix a partial loading issue with one of the levels. All other levels have been checked and there are no outstanding known issues with anything else that I’m aware of.

You can read about yesterdays update via the link above.

I've also started work on some new tree models for low settings and ES3.1 rendering mode, the spring blossoms for ES3.1 are in this update as they were done at the time of me discovering this level load issue but the rest will come in next weeks update as they get completed.

Patch Notes

General

Fixed a loading issue with Rock Bottom.

Environment

Added some new tree models for ES3.1 to better help with performance. The specific change vs the ones previous are when in this low end render mode an older method of masked planes are used for the blossoms rather than mesh. Other seasonal tree versions will get updated in the next update.

