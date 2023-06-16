Fixed many issues regarding joystick usage and translations.
New equippable items were also implemented.
This is possibly the last big patch before release.
There are small things to fix that I'm already working on, but I didn't want to delay these big updates.
Stellar Serenity Playtest update for 16 June 2023
big patch 6-16-23
Fixed many issues regarding joystick usage and translations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update