Stellar Serenity Playtest update for 16 June 2023

big patch 6-16-23

Fixed many issues regarding joystick usage and translations.
New equippable items were also implemented.
This is possibly the last big patch before release.
There are small things to fix that I'm already working on, but I didn't want to delay these big updates.

