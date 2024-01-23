 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lil' Guardsman update for 23 January 2024

Lil Guardsman is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11492152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

The day has arrived, the Lil Guardsman is now officially released!

**

It's now time for your first shift to guard the Sprawl, meet some fantastical & quirky citizens, make some tough choices and of course, save the world!

Also don't forget about the Timeflux Edition which includes 31 tracks of musical greatness from the Lil’ Guardsman OST!

We're extremely excited to hear your thoughts and would love to have you join our Discord to share your feedback, findings, suggestions, chat with the development team at Hilltop and everything else!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924360/Lil_Guardsman/

Lil Guardsman Twitter
Hilltop Studios Twitter

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link