Lil Guardsman is Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

The day has arrived, the Lil Guardsman is now officially released!

**

It's now time for your first shift to guard the Sprawl, meet some fantastical & quirky citizens, make some tough choices and of course, save the world!

Also don't forget about the Timeflux Edition which includes 31 tracks of musical greatness from the Lil’ Guardsman OST!

We're extremely excited to hear your thoughts and would love to have you join our Discord to share your feedback, findings, suggestions, chat with the development team at Hilltop and everything else!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924360/Lil_Guardsman/

Lil Guardsman Twitter

Hilltop Studios Twitter