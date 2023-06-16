Build 0.0.14 is Live!

It's time for another patch!

This patch addresses some of the biggest dungeon bugs that some people have been experiencing lately. Some issues that (while rare) happen on world gen that create duplicates of dungeons that are existing at the exact same co-ordinates, which is causing some strange bugs to dungeons.

NEW:

Added setting default resolution on Steam Deck

Added triggering onscreen keyboard automatically when entering text in text fields when playing on Steam Deck

FIXED: