Archmage Rises update for 16 June 2023

Build 0.0.14 is Live!

Build 0.0.14 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for another patch!

This patch addresses some of the biggest dungeon bugs that some people have been experiencing lately. Some issues that (while rare) happen on world gen that create duplicates of dungeons that are existing at the exact same co-ordinates, which is causing some strange bugs to dungeons.

NEW:

  • Added setting default resolution on Steam Deck
  • Added triggering onscreen keyboard automatically when entering text in text fields when playing on Steam Deck

FIXED:

  • Bug at world gen that, in rare cases, generates multiple lairs in multiple locations for a single dungeon. This was causing multiple bugs, including dungeons not appearing on a map after following tracks, disappearing dungeons, entering a dungeon in one part of a map and exiting in another, and in some cases save games not being able to load properly.
  • Fixed bug that caused zooming into dungeon doors instead of travelling through them
  • Fixed issue with player and NPC portraits not displaying properly on the relationship screen
  • Fixed issue with NPC portrait bug breaking quest log screen
  • Fixed issue with enemies dodging acid pools and similar environmental damage
  • Fixed issue preventing old worlds from being deleted properly

