 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Pro update for 16 June 2023

v0.39

Share · View all patches · Build 11492095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED - First animation selection fiddled with graphics settings
FIXED - Color preset selection sometimes rested posing
FIXED - Poser button reseted posing, on freshly loaded scene
FIXED - Selecting "Monochrome" scene preset broke the posing functionality

CHANGED - Home button sets the camera further away from the feet than before
CHANGED - Added a designated button to stop BG transforming
CHANGED - Welcome screen to Dashboard

ADDED - FPS Counter
ADDED - Update Menu to the Dashboard

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2327781 Depot 2327781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link