Swarmlake update for 16 June 2023

Swarmlake 2.14 Beta

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all, Swarmlake 2.14 beta is out to improve understandability and depth.

To try it please go to Steam > Swarmlake > right click > Properties > Betas > Opt into "test" build.

  • Added arena limit
  • Improved enemy spawning to be independent of player look direction
  • Improved avoider (orange) enemy projectile avoidance to be a bigger threat
  • Improved bomb min height to no longer always require jumping to detonate bombs
  • Improved floor color
  • Improved tutorial
  • Fixed jumping off of bombs
  • Removed replacing bombs on spawn limit
  • Removed score-based fire-rate (always at max rate now)
  • Removed enemy spawn scaling increase after 10,000 score
  • Reset leaderboard

Please keep in mind that the max highscores will be lower now due to the gameplay changes. Also the leaderboard might be reset again if there are further changes before leaving the beta.

Congratulations to the top ten players and everyone else who competed the past year:

Thank you

  • Dominique

