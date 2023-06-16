New Modding Features And Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11491984 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Happy Friday everyone. We have another small update here for the new mod systems which include new settings for mod developers as well as fixes in game.

-2 new animation presets added to the character mod setup script for mod developers. Animations include, "Zombie" and "One hand pistol"

-Accuracy added to ranged settings in mod setup for developers.

-Another issue fixed which caused mods to not import. Issue steamed from users subscribing to blank uploaded mods which had no content attached, causing Steam to return a null file location for mod folder.

-Some animation bugs fixed for mods which often caused the characters animation to briefly lie down flat (We are still working through other animation issues).

Here is the new download link for the updated mod tools for developers. The link on the tutorial thread was also update: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-rWDxAvv_IE59LBY2UDHPdNAOe_McnvD/view?usp=drive_link

Hope everyone has a great weekend!