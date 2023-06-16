 Skip to content

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 update for 16 June 2023

New Modding Features And Hotfixes

Build 11491984

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday everyone. We have another small update here for the new mod systems which include new settings for mod developers as well as fixes in game.

-2 new animation presets added to the character mod setup script for mod developers. Animations include, "Zombie" and "One hand pistol"

-Accuracy added to ranged settings in mod setup for developers.

-Another issue fixed which caused mods to not import. Issue steamed from users subscribing to blank uploaded mods which had no content attached, causing Steam to return a null file location for mod folder.

-Some animation bugs fixed for mods which often caused the characters animation to briefly lie down flat (We are still working through other animation issues).

Here is the new download link for the updated mod tools for developers. The link on the tutorial thread was also update: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-rWDxAvv_IE59LBY2UDHPdNAOe_McnvD/view?usp=drive_link

Hope everyone has a great weekend!

