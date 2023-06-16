arcade stage2 and 2b fixed the latency at the end of level.
Added a shortcut in the level 3, it leads to a new boss and then to stage 4
NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 16 June 2023
fixed few things!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update