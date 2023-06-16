2023年6月17日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.点击鼠标右键或按下键盘Esc，可以退出界面，方便操作。
2.修复战争中战死信息对不上的问题。
3.改掉点击城池信息界面会更换阵营的Bug。
4.优化其他细节。
交流QQ群：607451655
