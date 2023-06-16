 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

英雄黄昏 update for 16 June 2023

2023年6月17日 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 11491915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【更新说明】
1.点击鼠标右键或按下键盘Esc，可以退出界面，方便操作。
2.修复战争中战死信息对不上的问题。
3.改掉点击城池信息界面会更换阵营的Bug。
4.优化其他细节。

交流QQ群：607451655

Changed files in this update

英雄黄昏 Content Depot 1754721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link