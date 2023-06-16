 Skip to content

The Infected update for 16 June 2023

V14.12 Builders Update!

Build 11491910

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We're happy to release patch V14.12, which introduces a variety of new build parts and upgrades. This update should also remedy the issue Mike was having with completing repairs.

Note: A few translations are still missing and will be added shortly.

New Build Parts

Triangular Parts
  • Wooden Triangle Foundation
  • Wooden Triangle Ceiling
  • Wooden Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
  • Concrete Triangle Foundation
  • Concrete Triangle Ceiling
  • Concrete Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
  • Glass Triangle Ceiling
  • Glass Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
  • Wooden Flat Roof (Triangle)
  • Wooden Roof Corner (Triangle)
  • Wooden Roof Corner Inverted (Triangle)

New Upgrade System

New skins have been added for many of the current building pieces, and a radial UI menu was introduced to filter through building options more easily. Most parts can be built in various materials and colors.


Other Fixes and Changes

ADDED - Sound effect when constructing build parts.

BUGFIX - Mike was broken when trying to repair stuff.
BUGFIX - AI campfires would sometimes spawn in player bases if they had multiple land claim poles close to each other.
BUGFIX - Could move the AI house when mike was in his bed not cured yet, this would cause issue for Mike.
BUGFIX - Gear durability could go into the negatives, added a clamp to ensure 0 is the lowest.
BUGFIX - Hunting tutorial quest description still read that you can poke fish in lakes.
BUGFIX - Would not allow placement of Half Ladders unless a player was building it with the land claim pole radius.
BUGFIX - Player backpack Weight would not increase when catching fish.

CHANGE - Brick and Cement/Concrete build parts HP increased from 200 to 500.

Changed files in this update

The Infected Content Depot 1360001
