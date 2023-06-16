V14.12 Builders Update!

Hi everyone!
We're happy to release patch V14.12, which introduces a variety of new build parts and upgrades. This update should also remedy the issue Mike was having with completing repairs.
Note: A few translations are still missing and will be added shortly.
New Build Parts
Triangular Parts
- Wooden Triangle Foundation
- Wooden Triangle Ceiling
- Wooden Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
- Concrete Triangle Foundation
- Concrete Triangle Ceiling
- Concrete Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
- Glass Triangle Ceiling
- Glass Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)
- Wooden Flat Roof (Triangle)
- Wooden Roof Corner (Triangle)
- Wooden Roof Corner Inverted (Triangle)
New Upgrade System
New skins have been added for many of the current building pieces, and a radial UI menu was introduced to filter through building options more easily. Most parts can be built in various materials and colors.
Other Fixes and Changes
ADDED - Sound effect when constructing build parts.
BUGFIX - Mike was broken when trying to repair stuff.
BUGFIX - AI campfires would sometimes spawn in player bases if they had multiple land claim poles close to each other.
BUGFIX - Could move the AI house when mike was in his bed not cured yet, this would cause issue for Mike.
BUGFIX - Gear durability could go into the negatives, added a clamp to ensure 0 is the lowest.
BUGFIX - Hunting tutorial quest description still read that you can poke fish in lakes.
BUGFIX - Would not allow placement of Half Ladders unless a player was building it with the land claim pole radius.
BUGFIX - Player backpack Weight would not increase when catching fish.
CHANGE - Brick and Cement/Concrete build parts HP increased from 200 to 500.
Changed files in this update