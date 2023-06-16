V14.12 Builders Update!

Hi everyone!

We're happy to release patch V14.12, which introduces a variety of new build parts and upgrades. This update should also remedy the issue Mike was having with completing repairs.

Note: A few translations are still missing and will be added shortly.

New Build Parts

Triangular Parts

Wooden Triangle Foundation

Wooden Triangle Ceiling

Wooden Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)

Concrete Triangle Foundation

Concrete Triangle Ceiling

Concrete Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)

Glass Triangle Ceiling

Glass Triangle Ceiling (Ladder Access)

Wooden Flat Roof (Triangle)

Wooden Roof Corner (Triangle)

Wooden Roof Corner Inverted (Triangle)

New Upgrade System

New skins have been added for many of the current building pieces, and a radial UI menu was introduced to filter through building options more easily. Most parts can be built in various materials and colors.





Other Fixes and Changes

ADDED - Sound effect when constructing build parts.

BUGFIX - Mike was broken when trying to repair stuff.

BUGFIX - AI campfires would sometimes spawn in player bases if they had multiple land claim poles close to each other.

BUGFIX - Could move the AI house when mike was in his bed not cured yet, this would cause issue for Mike.

BUGFIX - Gear durability could go into the negatives, added a clamp to ensure 0 is the lowest.

BUGFIX - Hunting tutorial quest description still read that you can poke fish in lakes.

BUGFIX - Would not allow placement of Half Ladders unless a player was building it with the land claim pole radius.

BUGFIX - Player backpack Weight would not increase when catching fish.

CHANGE - Brick and Cement/Concrete build parts HP increased from 200 to 500.