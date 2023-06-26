v0.5 - New Map: City of Wakefield

New Map : The City of Wakefield!

Prepare to be spooked, paranormal investigators! We're excited to unveil our latest map for Dirge, the bone-chilling horror game that's been haunting your dreams. We've worked tirelessly to create an immersive and terrifying experience for our players with the new "City of Wakefield" map, powered by the incredible Unreal Engine 5.

This map features three main sections, each with its own eerie charm: the investigator squad's office building, a nearby psychiatric hospital asylum, and an underground subway tunnel. So hold onto your flashlights, and let's delve into the dark corners of the City of Wakefield.

The Office Building:

The haunting begins at the paranormal detective squad's office building, where investigators have a 3-story playground to explore, including a basement and rooftop. Sharpen your skills in the basement's firing range or enjoy a chilling view of the city and the neighboring asylum from the rooftop vantage point.

With a realistic traffic system and street steam vents, the City of Wakefield feels eerily alive, adding to the suspense. And for a touch of supernatural mystery, each investigator's office is randomized every playthrough, ensuring that no two investigations are ever quite the same. Just beware of any unexpected "ghosts" lurking around Vince's office, as it doubles as the multiplayer lobby.

The Asylum:

A few spine-tingling steps from the office lies the psychiatric hospital asylum, where the Revenant monster is believed to have originated. We wanted each room of this once thriving hospital to feel unique, with traces of the tragic event that transformed it into a nightmarish hellscape.

The walls are adorned with blood-scribbled, randomized psychotic ramblings, some offering clues to the story, while others may simply be incoherent gibberish. Keep your eyes peeled for hidden Easter eggs and horror references scattered throughout the graffiti and signage – if you dare.

The Subway:

Finally, venture into the depths of the underground subway tunnel, where a derailed train and its valuable cargo of weapons await. This treasure trove of firepower offers a much-needed advantage in the battle against the monsters that lurk in the shadows.

The subway also serves as an alternative path between the office and asylum, giving players a chance to strategize and avoid the horrors that may await above ground. Just remember, the darkness holds its own secrets, and there's no telling what ghastly surprises you may encounter on your journey.

Wakefield:

The City of Wakefield map promises a thrilling and horrifying experience for Dirge players, with new locations, challenges, and secrets to uncover. So, gather your team of investigators, and prepare to face the terrors that lie within the shadows of the City of Wakefield. Good luck – you're going to need it!