- Fixes multiplayer issues on Steam relating to notifications
The Battle of Polytopia update for 16 June 2023
Update 2.6.0.10644 - Steam Notification Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Mac OS X Depot 874391
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Windows Depot 874392
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Linux Depot 874393
