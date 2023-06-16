New Game Modes & Content - v0.3.1.0

Patch Notes - v0.3.1.0

New Features

Difficulty Modes

Added Explorer and Malignous Modes to all Stages:

Explorer mode can be accessed once a stage is already completed. When entering a stage on Explorer mode there won’t be any enemies and the stage exits will be opened. You will be free to explore and look for secret exits and collectables. Perfect for players that have less time to play or have trouble using a specific character to open secret paths. You won’t collect any materials, won’t change the current stage buffs, won’t give you a chance of village events happening and the village systems won’t collect materials.

Malignous mode is an even more challenging and punishing mode than the Hard mode. There are 2.5x more monsters and they have 3x more health, however there is an experience penalty as well. Enemies drop 3x more gold, stage chests give you 2x more gold, you earn 2x more materials for winning the stage and the material drop chance is 2x bigger. Malignous mode will make stages lengthier and overwhelming, as it will take longer to clear the first wave of enemies, so don't take it lightly.

Added a new symbol on the Character Select Screen to indicate what mode was complete with each character per stage. The game will show the most difficult mode only, so if a player completes a Stage in Hard mode, it will override Easy and Normal Jewels for example.

Bronze Jewel - Easy

Silver Jewel - Normal

Gold Jewel - Hard

Purple Jewel - Malignous

IMPORTANTAs we were not tracking which character was doing each Stage, this information was not saved previously. So to get the respective Jewels on all Stages, players will have to re-do stages with the characters on different modes to save these Jewels.

New Stages

Added new stages to the Beach;

Added a new field material for the Beach and its Event.

Mail System

A mailbox was added to the village where players will be able to receive and read mail. Mail can come in three different forms: Newspaper, Letters and Hints. These can be received when unlocking new content, by finding them hidden on stages or from merchants.

Newspaper will tell more about what is going on in the game’s world;

Letters will let players know more about the Character’s personality and relationships;

Hints will give you tips on how to find secrets in the game.

IMPORTANTEnter all unlocked areas to ensure you will receive mail from stages you already completed before the update, as some mail is delivered for completing certain stages. You just need to enter the area and not the stages themselves.

For Mail that needs to be found inside of a Stage, players still have to find them on specific stages.

Village

Added the Mailbox in front of the Town Hall, to access the Mail System;

Added more levels to the Fisherman's Hut.

Help Section

Added all Tutorial panels to Help Section;

Added new tutorial at the village to explain how it works when you first visit it.

Stage Pause Menu

When selecting Retry or Exit Stage on the Pause Menu, players will be asked if they are sure about their decision.

Adjustments

Rodrigo, the Fisherman

Harpoon Throw:

Decreased the base damage.

Lucky Catch and Patient Fishing:

Adjusted the position of the Fishing Rod attack when playing on Mouse to target the crosshair instead of a fixed position.

Beach Enemies:

Increased the cooldown between attacks of all Eel enemies (Maligeel) in the Beach, so they are vulnerable to attacks for a longer period.

Village

Decreased the amount of Grassland materials required for all buildings on the initial levels.

Bug Fixes

Axel’s Stump Smash should not make him leave the stage anymore. If he collides with the stage’s limits the skill’s indicator will be relocated to his position so he still deals damage to enemies around.

Next Steps:

Now that family time is over, we are back into the regular development of Crafty Survivors. We want to thank everyone for being so understanding about it.

The next update will bring the last stages of the Forest and some new challenges. We are currently designing some of this content and hope to implement it soon, so we can begin working on the next character. We have already decided the full list of characters that will be developed until the game reaches its full release build. We will reveal something about the next character soon, so keep an eye on it.