Update #20 1.0.7 Patch

Patch Notes

Thanks again to my wonderful players for continuing to share your feedback. Here’s the list of fixes for this week, plus some new balance changes.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where Gnome Scholar required at least 1 card in the discard pile before it’s Warcry ability would activate (a relic of it’s old ability that drew from the discard pile instead of deck). (Thanks mr.kitty)

where a particular road in the forest map could trap player amongst a circle of trees due to the way procedural spawn was handled (Thanks tt.kilew) Fixed bug where units frozen by blizzard would be stuck frozen after the battle. It seems this occurred when using Withereds, and what was happening is that the withereds mindless attack step initiated between the blizzard prompt and the dice roll to determine if allies are frozen. If the withered attack resulted in winning the game, the blizzard prompt still appeared, so the battle end step to clear the freeze had already occurred, and that’s why units were frozen. I’ve made two fixes here: First, frozen effect will automatically remove whenever explore mode starts - so any existing games where players were stuck will be fixed. Second, I made it so that the blizzard prompt now triggers AFTER the mindless step, so that players will now see Withereds attack, then get the prompt. If the Withereds win the battle, the blizzard prompt will no longer trigger (Thanks NFTPW, xyisonfire)

Note: If you have an Apple XDR or 6K+ monitor and would like to help me get this issue fixed, please ping me on Discord (rossd20studios) as I would love to get your help testing/debugging for this device as it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact error causing the start up crash.

If you have an Apple XDR or 6K+ monitor and would like to help me get this issue fixed, please ping me on Discord (rossd20studios) as I would love to get your help testing/debugging for this device as it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact error causing the start up crash. Added custom FPS settings to bug reports so I can identify and fix issues related to framerate.

Fixed bug that would trigger a bug whenever a fireball animation occurred (typically, an explosion of a barrel or exploding unit) when running at 30FPS. (Thanks Not Alive, HamsterMilk, TW BG BEAR)

by preventing the undo command while AI is processing its turn. Otherwise, player can see situation where it says "skip" but appears the AI is frozen. This is because backworker is still processing the previous turn before receiving the undo command. Wait long enough, and eventually we'd see the timer resume. Fixed bug with snow and sand particles animating strangely in 120hz and higher refresh rates

with snow and sand particles animating strangely in 120hz and higher refresh rates Fixed bug where we get exception at getPlayerMapEdgePoint because the Demon Lord is defeated after the battle by the player's summoned demons returning to the discard pile and reducing its life. This change makes it so that a filled heart container is not lost when the battle is over (only an empty container). The demon lord will still lose life (filled container) when a demon is defeated during battle. Also fixed bug where the demon lord's health would show 0 life left when it's last demon is defeated at 1 life but the demon lord did not play its defeat animation. (Thanks Gryllz, grumpyb3ar, n123456789088app123, FierceFupa, and Kuza)

Fixed bug where player couldn’t reach top right map in ice biome because the road in procedurally generated map didn’t properly remove a corner of the ice maze treasure room. (Thanks kikivikikiwi and Semaniel)

Fixed bug where giant, oversized cards were appearing whenever Zenon Arch Mage (or elite characters based on his class) would cast a spell.

Balance Changes:

Balance: Per player request, improved the Dark Elf summoner (Darakai, Tormentor) abilities by changing him from "Support: Give Dark Elf Stealth until start of their turn" to "Support: Stealth until start of their turn. Remove debuffs if Dark Elf." This makes him much more versatile while still maintaining his faction theme. Also made it so that Darakai can now attack barrels and crates with his farshot attack (though he will not heal life from doing so). (Thanks Psilioxus)

Changed Zenon, Arch Mage’s Arcane draw ability from “When you play a card for 2 or more mana, draw a card. It costs (1) less until end of turn.” to “Up to 2 times per turn, when you play or Discard a card, draw a card.” Additionally, Zenon gains Lunge attack. Balance: Reduced the Warcry +2/+2 of Satyr Warrior to +1/+1. Increased Life from 3 to 4.

Please write a Steam review and let me know :) Not only do I enjoy hearing your feedback, this also helps grow our game’s community and supports my continuous development on the game.

~Ross