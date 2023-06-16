New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve been working on the Jenna Enter Swordbreak sequence. The scene is available for testing in the Experimental Hall. It's important to note that, although the scene is nearly complete, we are still fine-tuning the facial animations for both Brianna and Lexi We appreciate your patience and assure you that next week, we will unveil the fully polished scene.

Spells and Elemental Interactions Demo

In addition, we’ve also been working on a new Spell Demo, which is available through the Experimental Hall. There, players will be able to test the new spells and elemental interactions that are in the actual levels.

What is your favorite AFK spot in video games?

When it comes to finding the perfect AFK spot, players have different preferences. Some like leaving their character near their creations, while others prefer spots with easy access to action, so they can quickly jump back into the game. It could also be a place where you can be alone or a popular spot with other players. What is your favorite AFK spot?