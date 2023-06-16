Fixed: blocker in the toilet
Fixed: object collisions
Added new sounds for the Sonic Gun — decoding cycle and waveform detection signal
Fixed: multiple endings in the tower
Fixed: !rmlamp command, now it’s impossible to read it through the wall
Fixed: the sound of a fight in the second room
Fixed: !msb command
Audio diaries have been swapped to make it more consistent
Fixed: Sparky's whistle
Replaced meshes of lockers
Replaced luminous material on printers
Added documents to the offices of scientists
Loading screens are configured
Sparky Marky: Episode 2 update for 16 June 2023
Update 1.0.1 Avaliable now
