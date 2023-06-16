Update 1.0.1 Avaliable now

Fixed: blocker in the toilet

Fixed: object collisions

Added new sounds for the Sonic Gun — decoding cycle and waveform detection signal

Fixed: multiple endings in the tower

Fixed: !rmlamp command, now it’s impossible to read it through the wall

Fixed: the sound of a fight in the second room

Fixed: !msb command

Audio diaries have been swapped to make it more consistent

Fixed: Sparky's whistle

Replaced meshes of lockers

Replaced luminous material on printers

Added documents to the offices of scientists

Loading screens are configured