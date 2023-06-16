 Skip to content

Bullet Quest update for 16 June 2023

Small Patch 2.2.1.0

  • QoL Changes
  • Feedback Changes
  • Balancing changes to reduce sudden difficulty spikes
  • General smaller fixes
  • And implemented a Simple Keybinding UI

