- QoL Changes
- Feedback Changes
- Balancing changes to reduce sudden difficulty spikes
- General smaller fixes
- And implemented a Simple Keybinding UI
Bullet Quest update for 16 June 2023
Small Patch 2.2.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
