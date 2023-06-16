Desecrators 0.9.1 - Sound Cues

Desecrators 0.9.1 features new contextual sound cues. With ears on your friends your eyes can be on your enemies.
- Added sound cues for:
- Player death
- Player respawn
- Allies dying
- Players joining or leaving the session
- Completing level objectives
- Playthrough ending
- Added Stinger enemy
- Reduced Chamo-Banshee spawn rate
- Added more level texture variations
- Added more breakable models
- Hazard 1 difficulty is now easier
- Anomaly and rival kills are now tracked as player stats
- Empty phantom wall groups are now marked as explored after being activated
- Improved texture assignment for breakables
- Improved destructable wall explosions
- Improved distortion FX
- Sentry Mines now emit bulletcasings when firing
- Reduced teleport spawn rate for complex levels
- Adjusted intro sequence fog density
- Fixed incorrect HUD exopod crosshair spacing
- Fixed missing move repeat delay for menu buttons
- Fixed an issue that could cause Devastator anomaly to not detect the player at certain angles
