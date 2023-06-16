 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desecrators update for 16 June 2023

Desecrators 0.9.1 - Sound Cues

Share · View all patches · Build 11491601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.9.1 features new contextual sound cues. With ears on your friends your eyes can be on your enemies.

  • Added sound cues for:
  • Player death
  • Player respawn
  • Allies dying
  • Players joining or leaving the session
  • Completing level objectives
  • Playthrough ending
  • Added Stinger enemy
  • Reduced Chamo-Banshee spawn rate
  • Added more level texture variations
  • Added more breakable models
  • Hazard 1 difficulty is now easier
  • Anomaly and rival kills are now tracked as player stats
  • Empty phantom wall groups are now marked as explored after being activated
  • Improved texture assignment for breakables
  • Improved destructable wall explosions
  • Improved distortion FX
  • Sentry Mines now emit bulletcasings when firing
  • Reduced teleport spawn rate for complex levels
  • Adjusted intro sequence fog density
  • Fixed incorrect HUD exopod crosshair spacing
  • Fixed missing move repeat delay for menu buttons
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Devastator anomaly to not detect the player at certain angles

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link