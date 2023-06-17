Infrastructure & Industry Update - Now Available!

Hi Everyone!

Thanks for your patience, the Industry & Infrastructure Update is out now on the main branch! Our last major update (War & Diplomacy) was focused on combat and interaction with the AI. For this update we've focused back on the city building and economy! It's got a bunch of new stuff folks have been requesting. Let's get right to the notes!

Large Treasure Room



This is a 2x1 structure (shown on the right) that houses a bit more gold than two small treasure rooms. You can place them adjacent to small treasure rooms to make some creative building shapes (shown on the left).



Large Produce Storage



This is another 2x1 structure, which can store more fruit than two small produce storages. This brings fruit storage closer to parity with the grain storage buildings.



Large Iron Mine



This is a 3x3 structure that sits completely on top of an iron deposit. It produces more iron than 3 small iron mines but requires more space and more workers. It's ideal for later in the game when you've got more of a worker surplus.



Large Quarry



This is also a 3x3 structure you place on top of (rather than adjacent to) a stone deposit. It also produces more stone than 3 small quarries. While it produces more stone, the tradeoff is that is requires tools to operate. You'll want to make sure you have a blacksmith and tool production chain established before building this one.



Large Charcoal Maker



This 2x2 building produces more charcoal than 4 small charcoal makers but requires more workers. Great for later in the game when you need to be more space efficient but have plenty of people.



Large Reservoir



This is a 2x2 reservoir with a much larger radius of effect as compared to the small reservoir. While more expensive than the small reservoir, it's handy for serving lots of fountains around your city center at once or by irrigating a large swath of land for your farms.



Large Tavern



This is a 2x2 tavern. Great for dense cities to make your city center more lively and adds another way to meet your peasants' need for good drink!



Chapel



And to break of the trend of larger versions of everything, we've got a small church - the chapel! It's a 1x2 building you can fit into the smaller spaces the normal 2x3 church is too big for.



Improvements & Fixes

Increased some text sizes on the Steam Deck.

Increased damage of Greek Fire Tower

Fixed rare issue where viking ships could get stuck on custom maps with a particular layout

Fixed issue where AI could use suboptimal job priorities

Fixed issue where large quarry/iron mine could be placed over trees

Fixed issue with hazard pay when conquering an AI island

Until next time,

-Pete, Michael, & Sam