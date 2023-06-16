Happy Summer Solstice!



Summer's finally here yet again, and the second annual Summer Solstice event is now under way! This event will run until July 9! You can obtain a handful of new Summer-themed items, and kick around an unspecific ball in the Sportsball metagame! Of course, the items from last year are returning too. Better yet, all of the Summer Solstice items are now in their own gashapon machine, so it'll be easier to get them!... Well, "easier" in the sense that you're guaranteed to get Summer Solstice items.

All players who log in during the Summer Solstice event will also get a FREE Summer Throwback KOunter!

_ This KOunter will be untradable._

There's other non-Summer stuff too, namely a lot of balancing changes, so be sure to read those.

New Summer Solstice Gashapon Items:

Tools of the Trade (Uncommon Holiday Graverobber Weapon Skin)

Fastball (Common Holiday Power Surge Weapon Skin)

Sundae Mourning (Rare Holiday Growing Pain Weapon Skin)

Rash Decisions (Common Holiday Killing Lights Weapon Skin)

Scuba Tank (Common Holiday Bulwark Outfit)

Polarizing View (Common Holiday Outfit)

Sunny Sunny (Common Holiday Pet)

Sun (Common Holiday Emote)

Ice Cream (Common Holiday Emote)

Kiddie Pool (Uncommon Holiday Chair)

Ice Cream Truck (Rare Holiday Chair)

New Shop Items:

Summer Throwback KOunter

Beach Day KOunter

Retro Neon KOunter

Balancing Adjustments:

Scythe and Soul Crusher dash lifesteal has been reduced.

The duration of burning from Firewall's attack has been significantly reduced, but hitting a burning enemy will now increase their burn duration.

Eye Blaster attack delay has been reduced.

Unfathomable Fury will now overheat from attacking, resulting in significantly weaker attacks. The weapon automatically cools when the user stops attacking.

Unfathomable Fury no longer grants passive health regeneration.

Heartbeats nibs now pass through allies if their entire healing capacity was not used on said allies. Their healing capacity will be reduced based on how much health was healed.

All of Shazia the Dream's weapons now deal reduced damage while hidden.

Players now receive less healing (except from fountains and heal beacons) when under the effects of an imbalance buff.

Players can now regain respawn immunity if they touch their fountain.

Shazia the Dream's chain will now disconnect from enemies who currently have respawn immunity.

The speed boost granted by Graverobber is now reduced while holding a flag.

Dropping a flag for any reason in Capture the Flag now instantly deducts some time from the reset timer.

Spawn immunity is now kept while touching a fountain in maps without respawn areas.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed players being KO'd if their Warden touches an elimination area.

Fixed Shazia the Dream's chains being misaligned.

Fixed the Random Team button putting players on the larger team.

Fixed Supernova missiles moving through walls in specific situations.

Miscellaneous: