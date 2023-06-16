 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 16 June 2023

Update for Wingman A.I. Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 11491312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update adds the following....

  1. Most helicopters now have a visible thermal model/textures. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

  2. Most helicopters now have new LOD (Level of Detail) profiles that reduces their complexity the further they are away from the camera. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

  3. Most helicopters now have optimised main rotor/ tail rotor blur effects that reduce poly counts significantly. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

  4. Pilots now have new visible thermal models & textures as well as LOD profiles.

  5. The sky in the IR camera is now black. I'm still playing around with this to see if I can make it look better but the main thing is the IR rendering is now completely separate to the atmosphere/cloud rendering.

This update has touched quite a few core systems so please do report any bugs encountered ːsteamhappyː

