Update for Wingman A.I. Beta

This update adds the following....
-
Most helicopters now have a visible thermal model/textures. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.
-
Most helicopters now have new LOD (Level of Detail) profiles that reduces their complexity the further they are away from the camera. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.
-
Most helicopters now have optimised main rotor/ tail rotor blur effects that reduce poly counts significantly. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.
-
Pilots now have new visible thermal models & textures as well as LOD profiles.
-
The sky in the IR camera is now black. I'm still playing around with this to see if I can make it look better but the main thing is the IR rendering is now completely separate to the atmosphere/cloud rendering.
This update has touched quite a few core systems so please do report any bugs encountered ːsteamhappyː
Changed depots in wingmanai branch