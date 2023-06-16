Update for Wingman A.I. Beta

This update adds the following....

Most helicopters now have a visible thermal model/textures. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

Most helicopters now have new LOD (Level of Detail) profiles that reduces their complexity the further they are away from the camera. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

Most helicopters now have optimised main rotor/ tail rotor blur effects that reduce poly counts significantly. I still need to add them to the 342L & 349 Gazelles.

Pilots now have new visible thermal models & textures as well as LOD profiles.