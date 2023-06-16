Update 1.0.3.a

An important fix, qol and accessibility options.

Thank you Imageeraff & Deputy.

TL;DR Save file corruption happening is outside my hands, game just now detects it and prevents you playing corrupted files.

Recently I got feedback from a player experiencing save file corruption.

Now this usually happens when system crashes or network issues occur during saving. In this instance I believe that the new Steam Client might be the culprit. I’ve read other threads in different games suffering from save corruption or the client straight up crashing. Either way its kind of outside my hands. This error caused the game to become wildly buggy, chunks of map started disappearing, skills randomly disappeared. I’ve looked at the save file and it just didn’t make sense, 2nd boss killed but 1st boss not, lvl 5, mutagens available 0, skills unlocked 1. My code wasn’t able to read most of the save file so it just skipped chunks. Anyway, I implemented some checks that tells the player when his save file becomes corrupted but sadly, there is not really anything I can do besides make the file un-load-able, I cannot tell which parts of the save didn’t properly save and what is missing. There are multiple checks to see if anything that isn’t possible happened, based on what I’ve seen of the corrupted file (like killing Cranium Congregation without killing Kestron or without setting foot in Catacombs) and If corrupted file is detected you get booted to the main menu since that file is unusable anyway and you’d just get frustrating errors like not unlocking abilities after bosses, inventory and skills randomly disappearing etc.

So I apologize if you had any sort of file corruption happen.

You’re gonna have to delete that file and start again so here’s a secret wall to make the rerun a bit more bearable!



Changelog

Save file corruption detector

Displaying equipped items in grave robber & crafting station menus



Readable font on notes



Hoppin' Plagued buffed

