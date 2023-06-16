Patch Notes 1.0.1.1

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a quick patch to fix some of the coat issues that have come up in the last update.
Horse Update
- Fixed a bug where silver horses bought at the auction house wouldn’t keep the silver hair after being bought.
- Fixed a bug where breeding horses of different coat colors always created bay foals.
- Fixed a bug where the mane didn’t update correctly when horses grew from foal to young adult.
- Removed the ability to cut a horse’s hair outside of the stable.
- Removed the ability to cut a foal’s hair.
Changed files in this update