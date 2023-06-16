Silicon City v0.38.11 patch notes

Patch content
-
UPDATE: performance improvements
-
FIX: Tweets were incorrectly saved
-
FIX: When an internal soccer match happens (between two teams of the same city), an error occurred
-
FIX: Some buildings windows were lighted up right after their construction (even with no power)
-
FIX: An error occurred while trying to get the value of the function : get_population_happiness_count
-
FIX: Signatures of chapter 04 were not saved when the mayor quit the city
Known issues
When shadows are on, big cities slow down the game
Changed files in this update