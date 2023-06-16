 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 16 June 2023

Silicon City v0.38.11 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • UPDATE: performance improvements

  • FIX: Tweets were incorrectly saved

  • FIX: When an internal soccer match happens (between two teams of the same city), an error occurred

  • FIX: Some buildings windows were lighted up right after their construction (even with no power)

  • FIX: An error occurred while trying to get the value of the function : get_population_happiness_count

  • FIX: Signatures of chapter 04 were not saved when the mayor quit the city

Known issues

When shadows are on, big cities slow down the game

Changed files in this update

Silicon City Content Depot 1121201
Silicon City Content for Linux Depot 1121202
Silicon City Content for MacOS Depot 1121203
