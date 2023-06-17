0.92 Replay Patch

This patch fixes issues with the replay system in Maximum Action v0.92!
Also improves the character customization screen and a few small fixes and changes to the new levels Nightclub and Town
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch fixes issues with the replay system in Maximum Action v0.92!
Also improves the character customization screen and a few small fixes and changes to the new levels Nightclub and Town
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update