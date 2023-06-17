 Skip to content

Maximum Action update for 17 June 2023

0.92 Replay Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11491166

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes issues with the replay system in Maximum Action v0.92!

Also improves the character customization screen and a few small fixes and changes to the new levels Nightclub and Town

