Hotfix - June 16th, 2023

DEFENDERS,
Game Version v2.1.0.35337
Changes:
* Updated Stuck Enemy Detection
* When an enemy is stuck and not actively attacking the game or stunned it will attempt to reposition the enemy back on to a valid location, if this fails multiple times it will kill the enemy.
* This should help either fix stuck mobs or kill them off much quicker instead of waiting for them to timeout.
* Additionally Flying enemies are exempt from this system, due to their special pathing.
-
Strengthen Field Rune
- Now heals back a % of the damage from reflected projectiles increasing per rune rank.
- Additionally it now properly drops at the correct map & act.
-
Spiders
- They will now hunt down towers instead of chilling at the core.
- Rift Spiders are able to throw webs again.
-
King's Game
- Now has some ambient sounds.
Bugfixes:
- Rift Portals now spawn after wave 1010 in endless survival.
- Foundries and Forges Furnace collision has been updated.
Social Defenders
To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:
* **[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/dd2)**
For Etheria!
Chromatic Games
Changed depots in squire branch