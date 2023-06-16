Hotfix - June 16th, 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

DEFENDERS,

Game Version v2.1.0.35337

Changes:

* Updated Stuck Enemy Detection * When an enemy is stuck and not actively attacking the game or stunned it will attempt to reposition the enemy back on to a valid location, if this fails multiple times it will kill the enemy. * This should help either fix stuck mobs or kill them off much quicker instead of waiting for them to timeout. * Additionally Flying enemies are exempt from this system, due to their special pathing.

Strengthen Field Rune Now heals back a % of the damage from reflected projectiles increasing per rune rank. Additionally it now properly drops at the correct map & act.

Spiders They will now hunt down towers instead of chilling at the core. Rift Spiders are able to throw webs again.

King's Game Now has some ambient sounds.



Bugfixes:

Rift Portals now spawn after wave 1010 in endless survival.

Foundries and Forges Furnace collision has been updated.

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

* **[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/dd2)**

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games