Dungeon Defenders: Awakened update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix - June 16th, 2023

Patchnotes
DEFENDERS,

Game Version v2.1.0.35337
Changes:
* Updated Stuck Enemy Detection     
          * When an enemy is stuck and not actively attacking the game or stunned it will attempt to reposition the enemy back on to a valid location, if this fails multiple times it will kill the enemy.             
                    * This should help either fix stuck mobs or kill them off much quicker instead of waiting for them to timeout.                    
* Additionally Flying enemies are exempt from this system, due to their special pathing.

  • Strengthen Field Rune

    • Now heals back a % of the damage from reflected projectiles increasing per rune rank.
    • Additionally it now properly drops at the correct map & act.

  • Spiders

    • They will now hunt down towers instead of chilling at the core.
    • Rift Spiders are able to throw webs again.

  • King's Game

    • Now has some ambient sounds.
Bugfixes:
  • Rift Portals now spawn after wave 1010 in endless survival.
  • Foundries and Forges Furnace collision has been updated.

