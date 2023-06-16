 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Pharaoh's Labyrinth update for 16 June 2023

UPDATE AVAILABLE! SIGLE PLAYER + LOCAL TILT FIVE MULTIPLAYER!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11491109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOW SUPPORTING SINGLE PLAYER + LOCAL MULTIPLAYER (MULTIPLE GLASSES) FOR TILT FIVE USERS! You no longer have to wait for a friend to connect with online now you can embark on the journey alone or connect multiple Tilt Five glasses to play with your friends locally!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2227661 Depot 2227661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link