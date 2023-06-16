You can now use mouse wheel to switch to previous / next companion in the inventory screen.
Move the mouse to the list title and then scroll wheel up or down.
With the keyboard, previous companion can now be selected with CTRL + F11 or CTRL + NUMPAD PLUS, next with F11 or NUMPAD PLUS.
Zorbus update for 16 June 2023
Update notes for release 59.4
