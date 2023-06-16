 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 16 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.4

Build 11491022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now use mouse wheel to switch to previous / next companion in the inventory screen.
Move the mouse to the list title and then scroll wheel up or down.
With the keyboard, previous companion can now be selected with CTRL + F11 or CTRL + NUMPAD PLUS, next with F11 or NUMPAD PLUS.

