Balls Mania! ..Is Finally Live!

Balls Mania after sitting on my back burner for almost two full years has finally gotten the love it needs to be a game I'm happy to launch at only 99 cents (USD).

This was always intended to be a simple but challenging little 100% mouse driven game. It's a completely unique game as well that I think might be a little different than any other indie game you've ever played.

Because of its simplistic design and the desire to make a game that delivers an easy-to-understand and difficult to master quick play games, I full expect it to not be everybodys 'cup of tea'.

If you play this game and have any ideas on little ideas you think could make it a better game or more fun, please feel free to comment those thoughts below! ..Actually, please feel free and give me any thoughts you have about this game with a comment below! ..I'd love to know what you think!

I hope you enjoy the game and happy gaming gamers!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS .. {Solo Indie Game Developer)