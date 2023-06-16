 Skip to content

Balatro Playtest update for 16 June 2023

Balatro Demo available now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today marks the release of the Balatro free demo! You can play up to 50 total rounds of Balatro before the demo is locked, which translates to a couple of hours of game time. Share with your friends or followers that have been waiting to try since the Beta closed!

Also, Balatro now has up to 3 profiles to track progress separately. You can use these for streaming/videos if you want to keep a separate profile.

Changes:
-Demo mode - play for free up to 50 rounds total (you can have multiple runs, demo ends when lifetime rounds reach 50)
-Profile management: You can now have up to 3 separate profiles and reset/delete them.
-Save data is now all no longer plain text and much smaller/faster to load and save or send over the internet for potential future daily challenge runs
-Faster voucher redeem animation on high gamespeed

Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where Flower Pot was counting non-scoring cards
-Fixed bug where 8 ball spawned Planet cards
-Fixed bug where Magnet was drawing most played card to the tarot reading
-Fixed bug where throwback was copying the previous round hand remainder into the next round tarot reading
-Fixed rare crash when buying card from the shop
-Fixed bug where the raised fist still used the discarded card from The Hook
-Fixed Matador description text
-Minor stability fixes

