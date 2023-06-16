 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer update for 16 June 2023

Shoot to Start, IPSC WSB Updates and more Props!

Share · View all patches · Build 11490861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Functionality

    • Shoot to Start prop for Dryfire / Sim mode
    • IPSC WSB now displays Course Type and detailed list of IPSC targets

  • New Props

    • Garbage & Recycle bins
    • Upside down bin stack
    • Popper and Plate spalling guards
    • Metric wall 1x2 with black corrugated tube
    • Black corrugated tube 1x2m
    • Plastic Jug
    • Garbage Bag
    • Wall guards Horizontal & Vertical

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed transparent texture on watergun
    • Target text faces left when making camera
    • Bug with camera name dialog not going away

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link