-
New Functionality
- Shoot to Start prop for Dryfire / Sim mode
- IPSC WSB now displays Course Type and detailed list of IPSC targets
-
New Props
- Garbage & Recycle bins
- Upside down bin stack
- Popper and Plate spalling guards
- Metric wall 1x2 with black corrugated tube
- Black corrugated tube 1x2m
- Plastic Jug
- Garbage Bag
- Wall guards Horizontal & Vertical
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed transparent texture on watergun
- Target text faces left when making camera
- Bug with camera name dialog not going away
Practisim Designer update for 16 June 2023
Shoot to Start, IPSC WSB Updates and more Props!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update