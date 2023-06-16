 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 16 June 2023

World boss updates and revised sound effects

Share · View all patches · Build 11490784 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.0428

🎯 [Sound effect] Several item pickup and equip sound effects have been revised.
🎯 [Sound effect] The "beeping" sound effect for homing-type Vagrantis weapons has been replaced.
🎯 [Balance] Collision damage of the first boss in Act 4 has been increased.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that on rare occasion could cause summoned drones to target incorrect locations.
🎯 [Misc] A few new events have been added to the open-world part of Act 2.

---------Beta branch---------
🎯 [World bosses] Five new world bosses have been added. Different world bosses are more/less common in different areas and different acts. Each world boss has a custom loot table.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link