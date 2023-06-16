World boss updates and revised sound effects

Version 1.0428

🎯 [Sound effect] Several item pickup and equip sound effects have been revised.

🎯 [Sound effect] The "beeping" sound effect for homing-type Vagrantis weapons has been replaced.

🎯 [Balance] Collision damage of the first boss in Act 4 has been increased.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that on rare occasion could cause summoned drones to target incorrect locations.

🎯 [Misc] A few new events have been added to the open-world part of Act 2.

---------Beta branch---------

🎯 [World bosses] Five new world bosses have been added. Different world bosses are more/less common in different areas and different acts. Each world boss has a custom loot table.