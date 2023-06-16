Spooky Men | Big Update

Bug Fixes
- The bug has been fixed where the player could spam the light button when the lights were destroyed.
- The bug has been fixed where the player could get stuck in the cabinet.
- The bug has been fixed where objects could appear under the map.
- The bug has been fixed where the player could spawn inside a wall.
- The bug has been fixed where the fourth player sometimes couldn't spawn.
- The bug has been fixed where player animations were not displayed correctly.
- The bug has been fixed where David's model was corrupted.
- The bug has been fixed where sometimes a giant player could be seen in the middle of the map.
- Many other known bugs have been fixed.
Improvements
- The player detection in the light has been improved.
- The lighting display has been improved (now the light does not pass through walls)
- The player footsteps are now synchronized with other players.
- Now, when the lights malfunction, a corruption effect will appear.
- The player models have been improved.
- The player movement has been improved.
- The environmental sounds have been improved.
Changes
- The player and demon interfaces have been changed.
- The demon mechanics have been altered.
- The entire gameplay has been changed.
- The main menu has been changed.
- The game lore has been changed.
- The entire haunted house map has been reworked.
New Features
- New achievements have been added.
- New jump scares have been added.
- Tutorial has been added.
- Shop with items has been added.
- New item has been added.
- More skin tones have been added.
- Sprint SFX has been added.
And much, much more...
The entire game has been completely rebuilt from scratch.
Changed files in this update