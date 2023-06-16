 Skip to content

Spooky Men update for 16 June 2023

Spooky Men | Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11490619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • The bug has been fixed where the player could spam the light button when the lights were destroyed.
  • The bug has been fixed where the player could get stuck in the cabinet.
  • The bug has been fixed where objects could appear under the map.
  • The bug has been fixed where the player could spawn inside a wall.
  • The bug has been fixed where the fourth player sometimes couldn't spawn.
  • The bug has been fixed where player animations were not displayed correctly.
  • The bug has been fixed where David's model was corrupted.
  • The bug has been fixed where sometimes a giant player could be seen in the middle of the map.
  • Many other known bugs have been fixed.

Improvements

  • The player detection in the light has been improved.
  • The lighting display has been improved (now the light does not pass through walls)
  • The player footsteps are now synchronized with other players.
  • Now, when the lights malfunction, a corruption effect will appear.
  • The player models have been improved.
  • The player movement has been improved.
  • The environmental sounds have been improved.

Changes

  • The player and demon interfaces have been changed.
  • The demon mechanics have been altered.
  • The entire gameplay has been changed.
  • The main menu has been changed.
  • The game lore has been changed.
  • The entire haunted house map has been reworked.

New Features

  • New achievements have been added.
  • New jump scares have been added.
  • Tutorial has been added.
  • Shop with items has been added.
  • New item has been added.
  • More skin tones have been added.
  • Sprint SFX has been added.

And much, much more...
The entire game has been completely rebuilt from scratch.

