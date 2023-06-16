6.16 Update V2 (Optimized Naviz Drop, Adjusted Timer & Seed Generation Point)

Share · View all patches · Build 11490618 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Optimization

The number of [Naviz Crystal] dropped when defeating a boss +1

Optimized configurations of some battle rooms on the Greenhouse map

Optimized the effect of the player character after being hit

BugFixes

Fixed the bug where sprinting down in the air might be stuck on the wall

Fixed the bug of [Bonus Naviz] becoming ineffective

Fixed the issue where some functions had not been completed but related achievements were not blocked

Adjustment on In-Game Timer Starting Point & World Seed Generation Point

The world seed is now generated when players teleport through the start portal instead of upon the capsule respawn.

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!

