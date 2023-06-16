6.16 Update V2 (Optimized Naviz Drop, Adjusted Timer & Seed Generation Point)

Optimization
-
The number of [Naviz Crystal] dropped when defeating a boss +1
-
Optimized configurations of some battle rooms on the Greenhouse map
-
Optimized the effect of the player character after being hit
BugFixes
-
Fixed the bug where sprinting down in the air might be stuck on the wall
-
Fixed the bug of [Bonus Naviz] becoming ineffective
-
Fixed the issue where some functions had not been completed but related achievements were not blocked
Adjustment on In-Game Timer Starting Point & World Seed Generation Point
- The world seed is now generated when players teleport through the start portal instead of upon the capsule respawn.
🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing
The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483
If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!
