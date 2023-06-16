 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 16 June 2023

6.16 Update V2 (Optimized Naviz Drop, Adjusted Timer & Seed Generation Point)

Build 11490618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimization

  • The number of [Naviz Crystal] dropped when defeating a boss +1

  • Optimized configurations of some battle rooms on the Greenhouse map

  • Optimized the effect of the player character after being hit

BugFixes

  • Fixed the bug where sprinting down in the air might be stuck on the wall

  • Fixed the bug of [Bonus Naviz] becoming ineffective

  • Fixed the issue where some functions had not been completed but related achievements were not blocked

Adjustment on In-Game Timer Starting Point & World Seed Generation Point
  • The world seed is now generated when players teleport through the start portal instead of upon the capsule respawn.
🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
