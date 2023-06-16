- Fixed yet another bug with motorcycle storage in NG+
- When submitting an armor for quest, if the armor is worn on the body, it must be taken off in order for the game to recognize that you have it. This is to prevent a bug where the armor is removed but there are still items in the pockets.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 June 2023
Update 1.68-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
