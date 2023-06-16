 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 16 June 2023

Update 1.68-5 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed yet another bug with motorcycle storage in NG+
  • When submitting an armor for quest, if the armor is worn on the body, it must be taken off in order for the game to recognize that you have it. This is to prevent a bug where the armor is removed but there are still items in the pockets.

