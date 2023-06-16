0.2 version update

The racing mode has been added to the online gameplay, allowing 2-16 players to compete together.

Add two online modes to the leaderboard: "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse". 'Racing' records the player's clearance time, while 'Cat Claw Mouse' records the number of times the player has caught a thief as a police officer;

Both "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse" modes will have test consoles, allowing players to compete with AI, familiarize themselves with scene maps, and improve their gaming skills