 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RockTop update for 16 June 2023

0.2 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 11490463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The racing mode has been added to the online gameplay, allowing 2-16 players to compete together.

  2. Add two online modes to the leaderboard: "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse". 'Racing' records the player's clearance time, while 'Cat Claw Mouse' records the number of times the player has caught a thief as a police officer;

  3. Both "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse" modes will have test consoles, allowing players to compete with AI, familiarize themselves with scene maps, and improve their gaming skills

  4. We will continue to optimize and update the game content, hoping to have more players

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 996692 Depot 996692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link