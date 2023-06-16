-
The racing mode has been added to the online gameplay, allowing 2-16 players to compete together.
Add two online modes to the leaderboard: "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse". 'Racing' records the player's clearance time, while 'Cat Claw Mouse' records the number of times the player has caught a thief as a police officer;
Both "Racing" and "Cat and Mouse" modes will have test consoles, allowing players to compete with AI, familiarize themselves with scene maps, and improve their gaming skills
We will continue to optimize and update the game content, hoping to have more players
RockTop update for 16 June 2023
0.2 version update
