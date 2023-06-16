SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.0 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.0

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

• Aim Assist feature has been added to help players aim more comfortably.

• It is now possible to connect up to 20 devices simultaneously and assign a keymap to each device. Over 200 keys can be added in total.

• HOTAS support has been rebuilt from scratch, the new system is more stable, offers more settings, and has easier setup.

NOTE: We recommend watching the video tutorial in the HOTAS interface before using HOTAS.

• Gamepad support has been improved and made more user-friendly. However, full gamepad support is planned for the next update.

• New keys and features have been added to facilitate easier control of interfaces with HOTAS and Gamepad.

• Foot combat warfare and weapon sounds have been reprogrammed from scratch. In addition to sound effects, weapon and atmospheric sounds generated procedurally based on physics and distance have been added to the game.