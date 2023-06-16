SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.0 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.1.0
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
-
• HOTAS support has been rebuilt from scratch, the new system is more stable, offers more settings, and has easier setup.
-
• It is now possible to connect up to 20 devices simultaneously and assign a keymap to each device. Over 200 keys can be added in total.
-
• HOTAS controls now move smoothly, making aiming much easier.
-
• Aim Assist feature has been added to help players aim more comfortably.
NOTE: We recommend watching the video tutorial in the HOTAS interface before using HOTAS.
-
• Gamepad support has been improved and made more user-friendly. However, full gamepad support is planned for the next update.
-
• New keys and features have been added to facilitate easier control of interfaces with HOTAS and Gamepad.
-
• Foot combat warfare and weapon sounds have been reprogrammed from scratch. In addition to sound effects, weapon and atmospheric sounds generated procedurally based on physics and distance have been added to the game.
-
• A separate audio channel for EVE sound and an on/off slider in the settings menu have been added.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • Unable to access HOTAS settings in the main menu.
- • Cursor remains invisible when transitioning from the radial menu to the main menu.
- • If I click on bank items in the cargo interface, I cannot move the cursor without pressing LFM again.
- • Missing Faction hangar in the Allura system, and there are two Faction hangars in the Caraml system.
- • Misactor cannot collect ore. Ore collected by Misactor is not added to the Misactor inventory.
- • If I use a stargate according to the route I previously set during a raid, I take over the system I went to at the end of the raid.
- • Services panel is not visible in the interiors of Faction hangars.
- • UI does not fully show comparison information in the service menu and does not scale to the visible screen size.
- • if I disable the warp drive while approaching the mission location, the mission starts, the warp drive gets disabled, and I am unable to reach the mission point.
- • While the Nova squad is spawned in the Mothership deck area, if I save/load the game, the members of the Nova squad duplicate.
- • Bounty Board does not refresh with new bounties for players above level 64.
- • When performing a sector jump while inside a system, if I pass very close to a planet, I both land on the surface of the planet and the sector jump effect plays in the background.
- • When calling a Hoverbike in a tight space, the Hoverbike spawns on top of the player, and the player cannot move.
- • Gamepad sensitivity settings are not working correctly or not working at all.
- • When transitioning from third-person camera to FPS after boarding a ship, the camera remains inside the ship at the pivot point.
- • Sometimes, when selling stacks of different ore types, the stack numbers occasionally change.
- • If the character enters ragdoll state (falls to the ground from a melee hit) and I use the jetpack, the character starts continuously spinning around.
- • In the mission to establish a ship factory for WRA, if I close the game without saving after constructing the factory when I load the game, the mission appears as updated but the factory is not actually built.
Changed files in this update