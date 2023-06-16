The biggest update is here! Wild Roads & Trail Out v2.0!

Hello drivers! Thanks for your long wait! After 4 months of hard work, we're back with the latest biggest update in Trail Out history! It's Wild Roads and Trail Out v2.0! ːMihalychRageː

Wild Roads:

Three huge new levels on the island of Madagascar! Race through jungles, beaches, villages, and safaris with animals, all while jumping and avoiding forest fires!

New vehicles: Buggy Bag, Off Rover, Badger, and Bus

Three secret character looks for Woods, Uber, and Mihalych. Find these secret spots on new maps to unlock them!

Trail Out v2.0:

Redesigned driving, suspension, box, and engine physics. Cars now have weight and inertia and corners can be entered by drifting

Reworked tuning so wheels matter for the surface they best fit

Suspension has several types, both for sport tracks and derby

Opponents in races are more willing to chase you, drive better, and make for improved competition

Hunter Mode has been completely redesigned. Now, you play in a police car with different gadgets to eliminate opponents!

Derbies have become friendlier and opponents have received more balanced damage

Due to an overhaul of car physics and other mechanics, map leaderboards have been reset

Added small action cameras of enemies when you damage them!

Improved car and driver damage system, now damage looks more brutal and even tears clothes!

* All race maps have been updated and new interactive situations have been added (riding vehicles, new objects, or rearranging things) * On the roads, there is a chance of meeting a fan who is trying to take your picture and will run away * Some maps gained a system of day and night. * Garage has a different day and an expanded maximum number of cars it can accommodate * Leaderboards tables have gained the ability to see the car on which the record was set * Leaderboards is now possible to view from the garage, directly in the menu of Free Race * Added sorting cars by class in the garage * A button for fast tuning before the race in the garage was added * Career has been updated to reflect new maps * Improved the effect of the wheels, allowing a car to leave traces on the ground * Tuning of anti-tracking system for cars has been implemented * More data about cars, tuning and maps in the garage * Opponents have learned to answer your car horn or can honk at your back * Cars now have the ability to turn on/off their headlights and some cars have the ability to hide their headlights * Water now has an ejection effect and physical resistance * There are handy tags for new content * Improved interface * Improved Discord status which shows more information * Photo mode has been improved with a graphics enhanced mode button * And many other changes and bug fixes!

This is the last major free Trail Out update, as per the Roadmap. Unfortunately, due to development difficulties and lack of resources, we are freezing multiplayer development until an indefinite time frame. We'll await the results of the update and focus on porting Trail Out to Playstation 5 and XBox Series S/X consoles. The system requirements for PC have been updated.

With that said, we've prepared the first DLC in the form of cars! Thank you for your attention and support! Have a great time with the new physics and racing under the scorching sun of Madagascar! ːMihalychː

Please leave a review on Steam page if you liked the game! It will help us a lot.













Find 3 secret character appearances on the roads of Madagascar!