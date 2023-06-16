Update v0.10.6.1

Hello!
Hotfix day! Thank you so much for reporting issues and bugs. We’re happy to have been able to solve them in this patch.
- Hansi’s Ruby Ring bug is now fixed. For example it made the Raid Shrine not work properly or enemies didn’t drop xp or chests.
- Hansi’s Ruby Ring has been buffed.
- Hansi’s ability Rogue Dagger is now named Shadow Dirks and has changed visually.
- R.E.S.E.T. won’t be applied to relics that have just 1 level, such as Talkôr’s THE coin.
- Some texts were not worded properly.
- Hansi’s passive ability is now better explained in the character selection panel.
- Hansi’s shadow orbs keep spawning even after you have the maximum charges.
- You now will lose just 1 shadow orb charge after being hit.
- Shadow orbs will blink before disappearing
- Hod’s Amulet effect has been modified. Now non critical attacks will deal 50% damage instead of 0.
- Bosses stayed immune in some cases
Have a great weekend!
Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.
