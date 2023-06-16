Update v0.10.6.1

Hello!

Hotfix day! Thank you so much for reporting issues and bugs. We’re happy to have been able to solve them in this patch.

Hansi’s Ruby Ring bug is now fixed. For example it made the Raid Shrine not work properly or enemies didn’t drop xp or chests.

Hansi’s Ruby Ring has been buffed.

Hansi’s ability Rogue Dagger is now named Shadow Dirks and has changed visually.

R.E.S.E.T. won’t be applied to relics that have just 1 level, such as Talkôr’s THE coin.

Some texts were not worded properly.

Hansi’s passive ability is now better explained in the character selection panel.

Hansi’s shadow orbs keep spawning even after you have the maximum charges.

You now will lose just 1 shadow orb charge after being hit.

Shadow orbs will blink before disappearing

Hod’s Amulet effect has been modified. Now non critical attacks will deal 50% damage instead of 0.

Bosses stayed immune in some cases

Have a great weekend!

Any other issues or bugs, feel free to contact us so we can solve them.

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

Have a nice weekend!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/