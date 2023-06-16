Eternamine 1.2 is here!

Hey everyone

The second content update for Eternamine is finally here and this is a big one. This update has added & changed the following things:

Content

Multiple blocks can now drop pure or raw gemstones in accordance to their respective ore. These can be sold in the shop or refined for better items

A new item type, geodes, are now here. These can be bought and opened and contain some really valuable items, including the new "Limitless sigils"

Limitless sigils are new items that when used, will permanently increase the max level of an upgrade of your choice, this effect does not reset when rebirthing.

Refinery: Items can now be refined into higher tier items, refining takes some time and only has a % chance to work. If a refine process does not work, the original item will still be consumed

Lots of new quest types have been added

9 New achievements have been added

The blocks mined & enemies defeated leaderboards have been reworked and now stores the exact value

Added a quick-open option for crates

You can now multi-sell in the shop

Balance changes

The starting CPS of mining has been increased from 1 CPS to 5

Bugs/fixes

Fixed an issue where quests would overtick

Fixed an issue where prestige'ing would not cost money

Fixed a bug with the automine

Fixed a bug where dark ores would not break





