Eternamine 1.2 is here!

Hey everyone
The second content update for Eternamine is finally here and this is a big one. This update has added & changed the following things:
Content
- Multiple blocks can now drop pure or raw gemstones in accordance to their respective ore. These can be sold in the shop or refined for better items
- A new item type, geodes, are now here. These can be bought and opened and contain some really valuable items, including the new "Limitless sigils"
- Limitless sigils are new items that when used, will permanently increase the max level of an upgrade of your choice, this effect does not reset when rebirthing.
- Refinery: Items can now be refined into higher tier items, refining takes some time and only has a % chance to work. If a refine process does not work, the original item will still be consumed
- Lots of new quest types have been added
- 9 New achievements have been added
- The blocks mined & enemies defeated leaderboards have been reworked and now stores the exact value
- Added a quick-open option for crates
- You can now multi-sell in the shop
Balance changes
- The starting CPS of mining has been increased from 1 CPS to 5
Bugs/fixes
- Fixed an issue where quests would overtick
- Fixed an issue where prestige'ing would not cost money
- Fixed a bug with the automine
- Fixed a bug where dark ores would not break
Changed files in this update