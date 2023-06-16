 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EternaMine update for 16 June 2023

Eternamine 1.2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11490156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone

The second content update for Eternamine is finally here and this is a big one. This update has added & changed the following things:

Content

  • Multiple blocks can now drop pure or raw gemstones in accordance to their respective ore. These can be sold in the shop or refined for better items
  • A new item type, geodes, are now here. These can be bought and opened and contain some really valuable items, including the new "Limitless sigils"
  • Limitless sigils are new items that when used, will permanently increase the max level of an upgrade of your choice, this effect does not reset when rebirthing.
  • Refinery: Items can now be refined into higher tier items, refining takes some time and only has a % chance to work. If a refine process does not work, the original item will still be consumed
  • Lots of new quest types have been added
  • 9 New achievements have been added
  • The blocks mined & enemies defeated leaderboards have been reworked and now stores the exact value
  • Added a quick-open option for crates
  • You can now multi-sell in the shop

Balance changes

  • The starting CPS of mining has been increased from 1 CPS to 5

Bugs/fixes

  • Fixed an issue where quests would overtick
  • Fixed an issue where prestige'ing would not cost money
  • Fixed a bug with the automine
  • Fixed a bug where dark ores would not break



Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2175571 Depot 2175571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link