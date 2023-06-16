Changelog version 0.1.2

Dear Players,
We're still improving the playtest, thanks to your feedbacks! Here's what we've implemented in the latest version of the game:
Art
- We improved considerably the exterior of the island, adding lots of art all around
- Our Grobos and Rabbibunnies are not all the same anymore
- A bit of ambient sounds have been added to Proxima exterior
UI
- New introduction sequence, sporting one of our team member amazing acting skills. Skipping will send you to the next page, not directly to the game anymore
- Game over is now skippable
- Approaching a shoppable item, you will now see how much Kash you have
- New tutorial when receiving the protopack
Gameplay
- We rewrote the dialogues to help understanding the story and give better indication on what should be done
- Twinsen using the Evade button now goes in the correct direction
- Opening the museum door with a ticket will not consume the ticket until you go through the door
- You can now grab some objects with your MagicBall: try everything!
Fixes
- We filled some holes all around to prevent Twinsen to wander too much and some missing collisions have been placed
- White Grobo can't be killed anymore
We hope you enjoy these enhancements and as always, we look forward to your feedback.
Happy gaming!
The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team
Changed files in this update