Changelog version 0.1.2

Dear Players,

We're still improving the playtest, thanks to your feedbacks! Here's what we've implemented in the latest version of the game:

Art

We improved considerably the exterior of the island, adding lots of art all around

Our Grobos and Rabbibunnies are not all the same anymore

A bit of ambient sounds have been added to Proxima exterior

UI

New introduction sequence, sporting one of our team member amazing acting skills. Skipping will send you to the next page, not directly to the game anymore

Game over is now skippable

Approaching a shoppable item, you will now see how much Kash you have

New tutorial when receiving the protopack

Gameplay

We rewrote the dialogues to help understanding the story and give better indication on what should be done

Twinsen using the Evade button now goes in the correct direction

Opening the museum door with a ticket will not consume the ticket until you go through the door

You can now grab some objects with your MagicBall: try everything!

Fixes

We filled some holes all around to prevent Twinsen to wander too much and some missing collisions have been placed

White Grobo can't be killed anymore

We hope you enjoy these enhancements and as always, we look forward to your feedback.

Happy gaming!

The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team