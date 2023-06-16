 Skip to content

Death Carnival Playtest update for 16 June 2023

Patch 213

Build 11490101

More AMD FSR Visual Tweaks
Adjusted characters movement speeds
New Speedrun test Map
Fixed FSR Crash when changing graphics quality

