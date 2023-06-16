More AMD FSR Visual Tweaks
Adjusted characters movement speeds
New Speedrun test Map
Fixed FSR Crash when changing graphics quality
Death Carnival Playtest update for 16 June 2023
Patch 213
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Death Carnival Playtest Content Depot 1836301
Death Carnival Playtest Linux Depot 1836302
