Timemelters update for 16 June 2023

Friend's Pass coming out on June 29th!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello all,
for all those who have been waiting, we are super excited to tell you that the Friend's Pass will be available on Steam on June 29th!

If you have 5-6 clicks to spare and want to help us out, wishlisting the Friend's Pass on Steam might give TimeMelters a bit more visibility. We would really appreciate it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2477230/Timemelters__Friend_Pass/

As planned, patch #7 should come out next week with a new UI, some new challenges, a full German translation and much more! We'll make another post with all the patch notes when the new build is live.

Thanks again for all your great comments and for your amazing support!
We'll talk again next week!

Have a good weekend!
The Autoexec Team

