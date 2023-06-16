Patch 1.4.8 Fixes 3 dozen bugs and adds a plague egg

We continued to make the encounters more dramatic. This week saw improvements to the stories resulting from rat infestation, spider nests, and skider nests. In addition, boss creatures are more clearly identified for these storied encounters.
Players haven’t been idle, either! Thanks to all the reports on our Discord server, we managed to solve at least three dozen issues. For a full list, please check out our discord.
Gameplay Changes
- Level bosses are identified more clearly in ‘storied’ encounters.
- Storified the ‘rat infestation’ encounter.
- Storified the ‘spider lair’ encounter.
- Storified the ‘skider lair’ encounter.
- Leaders of NPC groups are labeled better.
- Adds holes that can spawn enemies in lairs.
- Adds a plague egg that you don’t want to encounter in some rare rat nests.
- Reduces the number of sparks you get from a successful fortune test if you already have many of them.
- You can pick up items faster, but doing so in combat will leave you briefly exposed.
- The Ablative Shell ring (form 2) has been redesigned: its ward will only activate once every 6 seconds, and only after you have been hit once.
Bug Fixes
- Rare resonance on items is saved and restored consistently.
- The Whispers in the Dark encounter is generated correctly when Latest Content was not selected during the world generation.
- Scrying Devices can be claimed again.
- The serpent spheres encounter doesn’t prevent a site from being claimed.
- Blood cloaker nests no longer share an inventory.
- Incantations that automatically summon wardens do so only once.
- When you pick ‘less hope’ during world generation the Wayfarer actually starts with 9 hope points.
- When you pick ‘no healing brews’ as a world option then there actually should be no more healing brews, or healing brew recipes.
- ‘Climbing up’ level exits are generated with correct heights more consistently.
- After completing the game blocked parts of the user input are released again.
- Root singers and similar devices counter hardships based on their current type, not based on their original type.
- You correctly skip hazards negated by root singers.
- One-handed axes deal damage as intended and advertised.
- When you would gain hope, but are already maxed out, miserable is still removed.
- Prevents a case where the generator accidentally blocked an entrance with a bookshelves.
- Defeating the leader of a rough company actually ends the encounter.
- Gates generated to block passages in caves make extra sure they actually connect to the cave walls.
- Replaces a missing staircase in rare instances of the Marang Keep level.
- Cruips act aggressively when they spot you.
- Prevents walls to be accidentally moved away from stairs.
- When you plunder a monster hoard after defeating its owner, the treasure inside it remains there for the taking.
- The layout stays correct despite having way too many sparks during a fortune test.
- Adds rare missing doors to walls that separate two rooms that should have been connected.
- Prevents shrooms from blocking narrow paths leading up to climbing spots.
- Prevents the missing ‘nuisance’ register from failing the generation of rare levels.
- When a tree is spawned on a narrow path, the path is widened to make sure you can pass.
- When you attack quickly after a power attack, the second attack is a normal attack (and not a power attack).
- Messages about forces changing their action are not shown while you are on the map.
- The HUD is hidden from a few map screens where it didn’t need to be shown.
- The ‘Find Iron Ore’ challenge (and similar challenges) is only activated when it can actually be found.
- When modding a different level in combat practice level exits going ‘south’ behave normally again.
- If you have no repair kit, you cannot repair damaged items that require one.
- Fixes a possible generation issue where irreversible height differences appeared unintentionally.
- You can use the Staff of Yendor to free yourself from being webbed and entangled.
- Abilities that increase the damage you deal with melee weapons also apply to the Staff of Yendor.
- Triggering a trap while disarming it has a better chance of actually hitting you.
- Improves some texts.
