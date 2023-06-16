Patch 1.4.8 Fixes 3 dozen bugs and adds a plague egg

We continued to make the encounters more dramatic. This week saw improvements to the stories resulting from rat infestation, spider nests, and skider nests. In addition, boss creatures are more clearly identified for these storied encounters.

Players haven’t been idle, either! Thanks to all the reports on our Discord server, we managed to solve at least three dozen issues. For a full list, please check out our discord.

Gameplay Changes

Level bosses are identified more clearly in ‘storied’ encounters.

Storified the ‘rat infestation’ encounter.

Storified the ‘spider lair’ encounter.

Storified the ‘skider lair’ encounter.

Leaders of NPC groups are labeled better.

Adds holes that can spawn enemies in lairs.

Adds a plague egg that you don’t want to encounter in some rare rat nests.

Reduces the number of sparks you get from a successful fortune test if you already have many of them.

You can pick up items faster, but doing so in combat will leave you briefly exposed.

The Ablative Shell ring (form 2) has been redesigned: its ward will only activate once every 6 seconds, and only after you have been hit once.

Bug Fixes