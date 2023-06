There's a big bug that's been on our minds since the release day.

The game crashes on certain computers, the crash happens randomly, is not easy to replicate, and it's not consistent on any particular level or section of the game.

We've been tormented by this bug for a while now, but we found out there's a memory problem in one building.

We fixed that and hopefully, the infamous crash bug will be no more.

Still, if the game crashes on you, please let us know.

Sincerely, The Ceiba Team.