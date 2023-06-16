 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 16 June 2023

Added baggage field xbox keybindings

Share · View all patches · Build 11489854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Add the baggage column Xbox key binding.

  2. Adjust the item information display.

Next

  1. Add the baggage column sorting function.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1942921 Depot 1942921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link