 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KAPITAL PUNISHMENT 22XX update for 16 June 2023

Kapital Punishment 0.4.0.3 QoL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11489837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! We hope you're enjoy Act I of Story Mode. We've watched a lot of streams and caught a few bugs, especially with that giant nazi chicken. Here are some hotfixes. Enjoy!

Patch Notes:

  • Bug Fix: Fix for Energy Shield which disappeared under certain interactions.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed where settings screen was inaccessible on the one-time Select Language scene first time users see.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a potential softlock in 1-1 due to gate closing slowly.
  • Bug Fix: 1-3 secret gate is no longer an enemy gate, but a normal gate instead.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed where player could not be targeted by certain units upon left ledge grabbing
  • Bug Fix: Fixed issue in 1-8 where comrades would get stuck beyond the left edge of the level
  • Bug Fix: Fixed issues where 1-8 comrades would get stuck in their idle state, until the player came and got them.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed issue in 1-8 where Fly Kops could fly and attack the player beyond the left edge of the level.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed issue where gate in 1-3 wasn't closing, allowing enemies from the shipping area into the rest of the map where they'd get stuck.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed issue where weapons pickups could mess up level save states and cause player to respawn after death with arena fights complete.
  • Bug Fix: Camera now transitioning back to the player correctly in cutscenes.
  • Balance: Comrades have now knockback threshold of 3. They're harder to knockback.
  • QoL: 1-2 now saves after clearing initial enemies. No need to fight foes again before Wave fight.
  • QoL: Gates which open after killing enemies in 1-3 are enemy gates.
  • QoL: Achievement dismiss clue no longer covered by steam pop up
  • QoL: When recruiting Titus in Story Mode, dialog shows button hint.
  • QoL: Titus and Brother can now activate their powers while climbing.
  • QoL: Upon completing a level, player avatar moves automatically to next level in world map.
  • QoL: Control now explained on World Map.
  • Other: Added music to Shareware Screen at end of Act I

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217681 Depot 2217681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217682 Depot 2217682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link