Kapital Punishment 0.4.0.3 QoL Update

Hi! We hope you're enjoy Act I of Story Mode. We've watched a lot of streams and caught a few bugs, especially with that giant nazi chicken. Here are some hotfixes. Enjoy!
Patch Notes:
- Bug Fix: Fix for Energy Shield which disappeared under certain interactions.
- Bug Fix: Fixed where settings screen was inaccessible on the one-time Select Language scene first time users see.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a potential softlock in 1-1 due to gate closing slowly.
- Bug Fix: 1-3 secret gate is no longer an enemy gate, but a normal gate instead.
- Bug Fix: Fixed where player could not be targeted by certain units upon left ledge grabbing
- Bug Fix: Fixed issue in 1-8 where comrades would get stuck beyond the left edge of the level
- Bug Fix: Fixed issues where 1-8 comrades would get stuck in their idle state, until the player came and got them.
- Bug Fix: Fixed issue in 1-8 where Fly Kops could fly and attack the player beyond the left edge of the level.
- Bug Fix: Fixed issue where gate in 1-3 wasn't closing, allowing enemies from the shipping area into the rest of the map where they'd get stuck.
- Bug Fix: Fixed issue where weapons pickups could mess up level save states and cause player to respawn after death with arena fights complete.
- Bug Fix: Camera now transitioning back to the player correctly in cutscenes.
- Balance: Comrades have now knockback threshold of 3. They're harder to knockback.
- QoL: 1-2 now saves after clearing initial enemies. No need to fight foes again before Wave fight.
- QoL: Gates which open after killing enemies in 1-3 are enemy gates.
- QoL: Achievement dismiss clue no longer covered by steam pop up
- QoL: When recruiting Titus in Story Mode, dialog shows button hint.
- QoL: Titus and Brother can now activate their powers while climbing.
- QoL: Upon completing a level, player avatar moves automatically to next level in world map.
- QoL: Control now explained on World Map.
- Other: Added music to Shareware Screen at end of Act I
Changed files in this update