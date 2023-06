Share · View all patches · Build 11489796 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, well, we still need to give you an update. Hold on, friends.

List of changes:

We have brought you new relevant memіv i zhartіv.

Added details in main menu

Corrected the pardon with the tank

Corrected their other jambs, well, it happens

Removed blur when rotating character

Added a toad and not only, to one visible character.

Trishechki improved optimization.

For everyone to follow the thunder. Everything will be Ukraine)