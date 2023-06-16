Buddy’s Bulletin: III, June 16

Letter from the Team

Hello, hi, howdy!

Welcome to another Buddy's Bulletin. This week's been so much fun as we put out our first batch of new content - Little Lars’ BFF Update.

But as we teased earlier this week, this is just the beginning! We've got a whole heap of exciting updates lined up for the future.

Take a peek below to get your first look at Year One of Friends vs Friends. You won't want to miss out on a thing...

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1785150/view/3668791667182812184?l=english

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1785150/view/3668791667196854845?l=english

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2464010/Friends_vs_Friends_Babas_Laundromat/

We've also just dropped a new update into the game, version 1.0.6! We've been listening to all your feedback and, excitingly, this contains a re-work of the matchmaking system so it's now skill-based! Let us know how you get on.

Changelog

Content & Features

Matchmaking

Replaced the level-based matchmaking with a new skill-based matchmaking system

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Poison bullets effect doesn't apply

Fixed: Character ragdolls clip through the floor when the player dies mid-air

Fixed: Characters can push each other around, making them clipping through walls

Fixed: Helpers outline persists on next rounds when playing 2v2

Fixed: Karrotov and other grenades don't explode correctly when shot mid-air

Fixed: Ragequit does not count as loss for the person quitting the game

Fixed: Ragequit does not count as victory for the people remaining in the game

Turrets now target rivals' helpers & ice blocks

Balance changes

Heartless card now reduces the player's speed (20% on level 1, 12% on max level)

Titan's damage reduction goes from 65% to 75% (before was 85% to 90%)

Reveal of the Week

Here's something else exciting! We're stoked to reveal that Friends vs Friends has been given the Steam stamp of approval so we're now officially Verified on the awesome Steam Deck.

Now you can dive into the action-packed fun of Friends vs Friends wherever you go! Like so...

Community Spotlight

Scrolling through Twitter the other day, we came across an absolutely beautiful fan-made visual novel made by twitter.com/HRHInternetCafe. It features Spike and Donnie B. grabbing a cup of coffee at Cash's Corner.

If you're curious about checking it out yourself, feel free to give it a try below!

https://princessinternetcafe.itch.io/fvf-coffee-talk

Mayor’s Message

Hey folks, it’s me. The Mayor of Friendtown. As some of you have no doubt noticed, there’s a big ‘ol Laundromat ready to open very soon! As Mayor of Friendtown, I often get to hear of these things before anyone else. A great privilege, no doubt!

It is my pleasure to inform you that Baba’s Laundromat will be opening to the public in July. You can find out all about what's in store right over here.

That's the word from our sponsors and all we've got time for this week. I’m sure the staff at Buddy’s Bulletin are already hard at work preparing news for our next edition! Just remember, you heard it here first. In the Mayor’s Message by me, the Mayor.