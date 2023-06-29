Beat Saber v1.31.0 Update With Two New The Weeknd Singles Released

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32055887/28993aecc56a75c52295fa07620f58cb0e4b09e8.png[/img]
Slash and dance to two NEW hits, 'Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande)' and 'Less Than Zero' or get the expanded 12-song The Weeknd Music Pack. But wait, there’s more news: if you own Imagine Dragons or Panic! At The Disco Music Packs, you can now easily switch between original ‘Legacy’ beatmaps and the recently updated ones.
Song List:
- Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande) – NEW SINGLE
- Less Than Zero – NEW SINGLE
- Take My Breath
- Can’t Feel My Face
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
- Pray For Me
- Sacrifice
- Save Your Tears
- Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
- Blinding Lights
- The Hills
Release Notes:
Game:
- Added: Songs Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande) and Less Than Zero to The Weeknd Music Pack as additional purchasable content
- Added: Legacy Maps for Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco Music Packs
Level Editor:
- Added: Per-difficulty color scheme
- Added: Per-difficulty environment
- Fixed: Loading of unsupported characteristic
- Fixed: Version parsing
Enjoy the new music and see you on leaderboards!
