Beat Saber v1.31.0 Update With Two New The Weeknd Singles Released

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32055887/28993aecc56a75c52295fa07620f58cb0e4b09e8.png[/img]

Slash and dance to two NEW hits, 'Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande)' and 'Less Than Zero' or get the expanded 12-song The Weeknd Music Pack. But wait, there’s more news: if you own Imagine Dragons or Panic! At The Disco Music Packs, you can now easily switch between original ‘Legacy’ beatmaps and the recently updated ones.

Song List:

Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande) – NEW SINGLE

Less Than Zero – NEW SINGLE

Take My Breath

Can’t Feel My Face

How Do I Make You Love Me?

I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Pray For Me

Sacrifice

Save Your Tears

Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

Blinding Lights

The Hills

Release Notes:

Game:

Added: Songs Die For You (Feat. Ariana Grande) and Less Than Zero to The Weeknd Music Pack as additional purchasable content

Added: Legacy Maps for Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco Music Packs

Level Editor:

Added: Per-difficulty color scheme

Added: Per-difficulty environment

Fixed: Loading of unsupported characteristic

Fixed: Version parsing

Enjoy the new music and see you on leaderboards!